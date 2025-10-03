Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 1,516 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc $JHG

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 239.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4,188.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 144,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 141,582 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 48.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JHG shares. Zacks Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

NYSE JHG opened at $44.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.49. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $46.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.04.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $2,971,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 58,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,514.99. This represents a 54.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 27,491 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,244,242.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 113,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,118,770.22. This trade represents a 19.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

