Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Corporation $LNC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 184,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,642,000 after buying an additional 33,644 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 204,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,346,000 after buying an additional 51,823 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth $293,000. DMC Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth $268,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $196,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 123,815 shares in the company, valued at $4,864,691.35. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Cfra Research raised shares of Lincoln National to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. National Bankshares set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.45.

Lincoln National Price Performance

LNC stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. Lincoln National Corporation has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $43.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.43.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.45. Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

