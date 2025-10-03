Vistra (NYSE:VST) CEO James Burke Sells 19,605 Shares

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) CEO James Burke sold 19,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total transaction of $3,818,661.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 253,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,438,085.70. This represents a 7.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE VST opened at $202.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.37 and a 200 day moving average of $169.53. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $90.51 and a 1 year high of $219.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. Research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 19,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $227.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Melius began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $207.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.71.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

