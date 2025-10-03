754,311 Shares in Innventure, Inc. $INV Purchased by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ:INV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 754,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,000. Innventure accounts for about 0.7% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Innventure during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. FWG Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Innventure during the first quarter worth about $111,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Innventure during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innventure during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innventure during the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innventure Stock Down 9.5%

Innventure stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.15. Innventure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $18.75.

Innventure Profile

Innventure ( NASDAQ:INV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.43). The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.69 million. Innventure had a negative return on equity of 33.64% and a negative net margin of 20,429.67%.

Innventure Inc founds, funds and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure Inc, formerly known as Learn CW Investment Corporation, is based in ORLANDO, Fla.

