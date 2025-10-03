Abundance Wealth Counselors Sells 421 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. $TMDX

Abundance Wealth Counselors decreased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 52.6% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at $291,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 183.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at $740,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of TMDX opened at $116.07 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $146.98. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.44. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $157.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. TransMedics Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMDX. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $129.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

TransMedics Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

