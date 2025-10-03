Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Invests $11.70 Million in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF $IYR

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 122,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,703,000. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 26,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 180.8% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,495,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 4,895,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,907,000 after buying an additional 198,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of IYR opened at $96.62 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.53 and a 1 year high of $103.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.72.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.