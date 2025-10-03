Abundance Wealth Counselors Grows Position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,239,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $650,465,000 after purchasing an additional 657,443 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,432,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $452,852,000 after purchasing an additional 606,234 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,744,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $333,994,000 after purchasing an additional 534,456 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,490,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $316,113,000 after purchasing an additional 509,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,105,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,014,000 after purchasing an additional 557,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.73.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $49.30 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a twelve month low of $47.55 and a twelve month high of $96.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.77 and a 200 day moving average of $58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.35%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.1%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 711.69%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 160,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,590,003.07. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

