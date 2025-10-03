Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. $BWMX

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Free Report) by 250.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 88.9% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 12,346 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 49.5% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 76,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 25,221 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMX opened at $13.06 on Friday. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $14.46. The company has a market capitalization of $487.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $0.2566 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This is a boost from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.11%.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer selling company in the United Staes and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Home Organization Products; and Beauty and Personal Care Products. The Home Organization Products segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; wellness; and technology and mobility.

