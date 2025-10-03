Abundance Wealth Counselors Increases Stock Holdings in HP Inc. $HPQ

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,280 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in HP were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of HP by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,340,629 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $314,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,411 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 7.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,013,184 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $277,265,000 after purchasing an additional 724,020 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of HP by 2.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,241,378 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $228,204,000 after purchasing an additional 189,969 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at $179,037,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 7.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,308,991 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $147,006,000 after acquiring an additional 367,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $26.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $39.79.

Insider Activity at HP

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 262.03% and a net margin of 4.83%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $920,471.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80.55. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Dbs Bank cut HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on HP from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on HP in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

