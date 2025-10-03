Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 136,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,931,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 2.9% of Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Two West Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.89. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $51.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

