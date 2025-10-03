iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV Stock Position Boosted by Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 1.5% of Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,624,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,423,000 after buying an additional 3,352,591 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,668,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,846,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,219,000 after buying an additional 568,565 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 731,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,678,000 after buying an additional 436,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 400.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 538,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,436,000 after buying an additional 430,843 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 7.0%

BATS:USMV opened at $94.85 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $83.99 and a twelve month high of $95.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.80 and a 200-day moving average of $92.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

