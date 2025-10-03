Enbridge Inc $ENB Shares Sold by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors decreased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 91.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6839 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 134.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENB shares. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

