Abundance Wealth Counselors Purchases 88 Shares of Phillips 66 $PSX

Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 8,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.90 per share, with a total value of $1,001,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 29,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,817.70. This trade represents a 39.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Heim bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.97 per share, for a total transaction of $125,970.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 12,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,056.71. The trade was a 9.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,910 and have sold 13,179 shares valued at $1,779,165. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX opened at $135.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.72 and a 200 day moving average of $120.46. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $91.01 and a 52-week high of $142.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.The company had revenue of $33.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 115.38%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

