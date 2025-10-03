Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. Buys 2,687 Shares of Valvoline $VVV

Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VVV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 221.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 6,913.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 75,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 74,461 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of VVV opened at $36.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average of $36.44. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 84.85% and a net margin of 16.43%.The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VVV. Wall Street Zen lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research raised Valvoline to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Cfra Research raised Valvoline to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Valvoline from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Valvoline from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis bought 12,725 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.41 per share, with a total value of $501,492.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,492.25. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valvoline Company Profile



Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

