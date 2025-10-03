Vanguard Mega Cap ETF $MGC Shares Sold by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. now owns 23,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC opened at $245.24 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $173.32 and a 12-month high of $245.93. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.23.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

