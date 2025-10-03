1900 Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF $VTWV

1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTWV. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 106.1% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 22,652 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 171.0% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $1,497,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 111,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%

VTWV stock opened at $156.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $861.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $113.94 and a twelve month high of $161.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.74.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $1.9134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 170.0%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

