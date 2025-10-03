Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Raised to Strong-Buy at CLSA

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by CLSA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Bridgestone Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Bridgestone stock opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. Bridgestone has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $24.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.22.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bridgestone will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

About Bridgestone

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and off-road mining vehicles, industrial and agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and other vehicles; automotive parts; automotive maintenance and repair services; and raw materials for tires and other products.

