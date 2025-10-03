TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

SNX has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Raymond James Financial set a $175.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $154.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.55.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $163.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.76. TD SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $92.23 and a 52 week high of $167.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20.

In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $122,141.04. Following the sale, the director owned 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,403.18. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total value of $129,012.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,458,585.68. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,930 shares of company stock worth $430,163. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 329.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 115.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

