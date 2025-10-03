Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Research

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $216.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.90.

Shares of MTN opened at $155.02 on Wednesday. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $129.85 and a 52 week high of $199.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.95 and a 200-day moving average of $152.54.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 29th. The company reported ($5.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.75) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $271.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.87 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 31.54% and a net margin of 9.45%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.67) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTN. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,475,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,373,000 after acquiring an additional 191,327 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,654,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,320,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,531,000 after purchasing an additional 31,852 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 993,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,146,000 after purchasing an additional 188,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

