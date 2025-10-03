Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Upgraded to “Hold” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bausch + Lomb to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Bausch + Lomb Price Performance

Shares of BLCO stock opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. Bausch + Lomb has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $21.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Bausch + Lomb has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bausch + Lomb

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Bausch + Lomb by 428.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 299,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 242,993 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the first quarter worth $4,712,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the first quarter worth $289,000. Clearline Capital LP grew its position in Bausch + Lomb by 38.2% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 893,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,960,000 after purchasing an additional 247,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Bausch + Lomb by 147.6% in the first quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. now owns 50,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

