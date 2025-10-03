Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Upgraded by BTIG Research to Strong-Buy Rating

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COIN. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $248.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.49.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Stock Up 7.5%

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $372.07 on Wednesday. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $142.58 and a 1-year high of $444.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $323.85 and a 200 day moving average of $279.47. The firm has a market cap of $95.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.79). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 15,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.80, for a total value of $4,798,441.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 82,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,587,542.40. This represents a 15.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 198,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.87, for a total value of $78,897,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,279.62. The trade was a 99.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 714,515 shares of company stock valued at $272,046,775. Corporate insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 297.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd raised its position in Coinbase Global by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 75 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, S Bank Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.