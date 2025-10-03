Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Research

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.45 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $11.56 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $13.82 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRS. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.33.

Carpenter Technology Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of CRS stock opened at $246.94 on Wednesday. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $138.61 and a 12-month high of $290.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $755.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 13.07%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Carpenter Technology will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director I Martin Inglis sold 5,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.54, for a total value of $1,391,677.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,243.28. The trade was a 45.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total transaction of $843,762.74. Following the sale, the director owned 180,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,240,400. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,124 shares of company stock valued at $6,890,250 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading

