Zacks Research Upgrades Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) to “Strong-Buy”

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $77.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and twelve have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.07.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $363.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.14 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 11.78%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Enphase Energy has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.82 per share, for a total transaction of $154,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,620,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,947,878.24. This trade represents a 0.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 83.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 431.9% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 124.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

