Red Mountain Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Red Mountain Financial LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 68.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,280 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 3.9% of Red Mountain Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Red Mountain Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 25,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 121,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 30,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 20,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.