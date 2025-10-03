iShares MSCI World ETF $URTH Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 264,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,341 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $44,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URTH. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,340,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 641.4% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 175,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,955,000 after acquiring an additional 152,236 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,458,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,383,000 after acquiring an additional 110,083 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 314,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,136,000 after acquiring an additional 65,203 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,071,000.

iShares MSCI World ETF Price Performance

URTH opened at $182.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12 month low of $132.93 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

iShares MSCI World ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

