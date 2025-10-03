Wiser Wealth Management Inc Sells 161 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Wiser Wealth Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $360,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the second quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.11.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $6,309,515.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 319,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,228,106.25. The trade was a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 9,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,548,952.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,689,507.94. This trade represents a 5.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE PG opened at $152.06 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $149.91 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $355.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.82%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

