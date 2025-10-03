Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $82.74 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,122,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426,330 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $82,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,031,129,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.2% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,554,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,353,000 after buying an additional 14,410,724 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,785,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,442,000 after buying an additional 2,470,706 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,582,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,001,000 after buying an additional 2,069,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,640,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,840,000 after buying an additional 1,637,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.34 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

