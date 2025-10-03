Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management lowered its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.2% of Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,832,680,000 after acquiring an additional 76,017,350 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,954,941,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,737,000 after buying an additional 2,466,308 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,493,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,580,000 after buying an additional 2,228,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 140.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,663,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,870,000 after buying an additional 1,555,504 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,511,060.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,624,689.76. This trade represents a 18.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 8,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,892.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 64,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,221,134.57. This represents a 11.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.11.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $152.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $149.91 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The firm has a market cap of $355.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.82%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

