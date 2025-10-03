1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,594 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

1900 Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 67.9% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 705.3% during the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $66,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $165.50 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $108.91 and a twelve month high of $166.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.2487 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

