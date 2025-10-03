Short Interest in OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSRH) Declines By 80.9%

OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSRH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 97,600 shares, a decline of 80.9% from the August 31st total of 510,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OSR Trading Up 0.5%

OSRH stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. OSR has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16.

OSR (NASDAQ:OSRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter.

OSR Company Profile

OSR Holdings leverages its international network of partners in the US, Europe, and South Korea to market and license its pipeline of proprietary platform technologies for broad application to efficient clinical trial programs, with the ultimate goal of addressing unmet medical needs. We partner with biotherapeutics companies with innovative and proprietary drug R&D “platform technologies” versus “assets only” companies, whose commercial viability is heavily dependent on positive results for individual treatment modalities in extremely rigorous and time consuming clinical trials.

