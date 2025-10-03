SunCoke Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 4,097 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,406% compared to the typical volume of 272 call options.

SunCoke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.07. SunCoke Energy has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $12.82.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $434.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.05 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 3.99%.The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 55.81%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SXC. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,994,312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,548,000 after buying an additional 777,807 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 72.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,445,764 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,419,000 after acquiring an additional 605,366 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,579,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 774,212 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,650,000 after acquiring an additional 368,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 860,970 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 317,502 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.