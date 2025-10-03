iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,500 shares, a drop of 84.8% from the August 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:ILCV opened at $90.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.96. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12 month low of $70.58 and a 12 month high of $90.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 527,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,949,000 after buying an additional 68,872 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 815.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 75,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,141,000 after buying an additional 67,154 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,406,000 after buying an additional 51,901 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after buying an additional 26,841 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,178,000.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

