FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,500 shares, a drop of 75.7% from the August 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.0 days.

FutureTech II Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTII opened at $12.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.78. FutureTech II Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

About FutureTech II Acquisition

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and manage a business in the technology industry.

