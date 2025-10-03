Phoenix Copper (LON:PXC) Trading Down 4.9% – Should You Sell?

Phoenix Copper Limited (LON:PXC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.77 ($0.05). 4,594,382 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 223% from the average session volume of 1,424,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.96 ($0.05).

Phoenix Copper Trading Down 10.6%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.77. The firm has a market cap of £8.55 million, a PE ratio of -96.51 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

About Phoenix Copper

Phoenix Copper Limited is a North American focused, base and precious metal explorer and developer, with operations near Mackay, Idaho in the Alder Creek mining district. This district includes the historical Empire, Horseshoe, White Knob and Blue Bird Mines, which produced copper at head grades of 6-8% prior to ceasing production in the 1940s.

