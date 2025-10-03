Cizzle Biotechnology (LON:CIZ) Shares Up 10% – Should You Buy?

Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc (LON:CIZ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 10% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.54 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.54 ($0.02). 173,129 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,365,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

Cizzle Biotechnology Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.58. The firm has a market cap of £6.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.67 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Cizzle Biotechnology alerts:

Cizzle Biotechnology (LON:CIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.09) EPS for the quarter.

About Cizzle Biotechnology

Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of an immunoassay test for the CIZ1B biomarker for the early detection of lung cancer in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Cizzle Biotechnology Limited and changed its name to Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc in May 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cizzle Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cizzle Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.