Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Stock Price Up 37.1% – Time to Buy?

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 37.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24. 829,377 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 576% from the average session volume of 122,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
Arianne Phosphate Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.88 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.98.
Arianne Phosphate Company Profile
Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. Arianne Phosphate Inc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicoutimi, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Arianne Phosphate
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- General Dynamics Hits New Highs: Why It Might Keep Climbing
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Nike’s Turnaround: If the Shoe Fits, Buy It!
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- NVIDIA Breaks Out to New Highs: What Comes Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Arianne Phosphate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arianne Phosphate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.