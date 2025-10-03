Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Zacks Research upgraded the stock from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as high as $11.57 and last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 14046288 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

In related news, Director Marian Walters sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 133,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,972.60. This trade represents a 27.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Michael W. Silberman sold 65,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $389,812.50. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 241,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,175.28. This represents a 21.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 683,198 shares of company stock worth $4,010,778 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 23.6% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average of $5.81.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $15.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.96 million. Eos Energy Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

