Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Shares Down 17.9% – Here’s What Happened

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 17.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 207,179 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 283% from the average daily volume of 54,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$1.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.26.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Company Profile

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

