Critical Contrast: IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) versus Atlantic International (NASDAQ:ATLN)

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) and Atlantic International (NASDAQ:ATLN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.2% of IBEX shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of IBEX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Atlantic International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for IBEX and Atlantic International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IBEX 0 3 0 0 2.00 Atlantic International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility & Risk

IBEX currently has a consensus target price of $34.50, suggesting a potential downside of 12.68%. Given IBEX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IBEX is more favorable than Atlantic International.

IBEX has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic International has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IBEX and Atlantic International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IBEX $558.27 million 0.94 $36.86 million $2.39 16.53 Atlantic International $443.06 million 0.43 -$135.48 million ($2.20) -1.49

IBEX has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic International. Atlantic International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IBEX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares IBEX and Atlantic International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IBEX 6.60% 28.26% 13.51% Atlantic International -21.93% -3,234.95% -82.41%

Summary

IBEX beats Atlantic International on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience. It operates customer engagement and customer acquisition delivery centers. The company serves banking and financial services, delivery and logistics, health tech and wellness, high tech, retail and e-commerce, streaming and entertainment, travel and hospitality, and utility industries. The company was formerly known as IBEX Holdings Limited and changed its name to IBEX Limited in September 2019. IBEX Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. The company is a subsidiary of The Resource Group International Limited.

About Atlantic International

Atlantic International Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of genetic analysis technologies. Its services include RNA sequencing and DNA sequencing. The company was founded by William C. St. Laurent and Daniel R. Jones in 2013 and is headquartered in Billercia, MA.

