ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Sells 2,147 Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. reduced its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $8,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 146.2% during the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 123.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered The Hartford Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.93.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $132.94 on Friday. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.93 and a 52-week high of $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.83. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $4,364,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 77,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,580,389. The trade was a 31.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $284,339.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

