ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Grows Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. increased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.4% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 692 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,079 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $495.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.78.

NYSE:MSI opened at $448.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $388.90 and a one year high of $507.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0109 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.10%.

In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 37,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.38, for a total transaction of $17,345,723.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 59,328 shares in the company, valued at $27,432,080.64. This trade represents a 38.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.50, for a total transaction of $24,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,693,556. The trade was a 51.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 248,493 shares of company stock valued at $116,848,278. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

