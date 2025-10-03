ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Increases Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,395 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $7,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WCN. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 994.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 232.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 128.6% during the first quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 29.2% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $224.00 to $211.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $202.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.64.

NYSE:WCN opened at $173.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.36 and a twelve month high of $201.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Connections has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 6th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.81%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

