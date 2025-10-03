Aristocrat Group (OTCMKTS:ASCC) versus Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Head-To-Head Survey

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) and Aristocrat Group (OTCMKTS:ASCC – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Beer and Aristocrat Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Beer 3.65% 15.15% 11.02% Aristocrat Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Boston Beer has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aristocrat Group has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

81.1% of Boston Beer shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Boston Beer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Boston Beer and Aristocrat Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Beer 1 10 2 0 2.08 Aristocrat Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Boston Beer presently has a consensus target price of $249.76, suggesting a potential upside of 11.73%. Given Boston Beer’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Boston Beer is more favorable than Aristocrat Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boston Beer and Aristocrat Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Beer $2.05 billion 1.22 $59.69 million $7.09 31.53 Aristocrat Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Boston Beer has higher revenue and earnings than Aristocrat Group.

Summary

Boston Beer beats Aristocrat Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Beer

(Get Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names. The company markets and sells its products to a network wholesaler in the United States, as well as wholesalers, importers, or other agencies that in turn sell to retailers, such as grocery stores, club stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, bars, restaurants, stadiums, and other e-commerce retail outlets. It sells its products in Canada, Europe, Israel, Australia, New Zealand, the Caribbean, the Pacific Rim, Mexico, and Central and South America. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Aristocrat Group

(Get Free Report)

Aristocrat Group Corp. through its subsidiary, Top Shelf Distributing, LLC, focuses on developing distilled spirits line of business. The company markets and sells RWB Ultra Premium Handcrafted Vodka to retailers in North America. Aristocrat Group Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.