ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Boosts Stake in Bunge Global SA $BG

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. owned 0.06% of Bunge Global worth $6,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bunge Global during the first quarter worth approximately $9,180,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 152.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 163,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,471,000 after buying an additional 38,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bunge Global

In other news, Director Christopher Mahoney bought 5,000 shares of Bunge Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.73 per share, with a total value of $408,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,513.72. This trade represents a 231.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Bunge Global Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $83.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.13. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $67.40 and a 52-week high of $99.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.66.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.12. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bunge Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-7.750 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

