ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Has $7.69 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $7,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth $31,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $263.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $230.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $390.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $4,976,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 150,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,743,506.82. This trade represents a 9.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 5,207 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $1,715,550.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,432.22. This trade represents a 39.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,507 shares of company stock valued at $10,091,282 over the last quarter. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $320.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $86.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $332.33 and a 200-day moving average of $280.84. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $164.01 and a 1-year high of $366.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.15% and a net margin of 20.97%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.410-15.550 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.550-5.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.99%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

