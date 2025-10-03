ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Lowers Stock Position in Moody’s Corporation $MCO

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. cut its holdings in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 50.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 80 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MCO. UBS Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Moody’s from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $525.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $552.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $496.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.21.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.4%

Moody’s stock opened at $481.55 on Friday. Moody’s Corporation has a one year low of $378.71 and a one year high of $531.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $504.02 and its 200 day moving average is $481.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 29.18%.Moody’s’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-14.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 1,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.83, for a total value of $741,365.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,386 shares in the company, valued at $705,238.38. This trade represents a 51.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 3,704 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.10, for a total value of $1,893,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,195,619.90. The trade was a 31.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,423 shares of company stock worth $4,812,135 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.