1900 Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

1900 Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,862 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,985,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,598,000 after acquiring an additional 797,094 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,915,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,093,000 after purchasing an additional 95,097 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,601,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,305,000 after purchasing an additional 331,821 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,304,000 after purchasing an additional 784,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,305,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,686,000 after purchasing an additional 20,455 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $58.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $44.01 and a 12-month high of $61.75.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

