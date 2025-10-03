1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 58,283 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,283 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $23.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.59. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $23.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

