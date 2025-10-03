Head-To-Head Contrast: Daikin Industries (OTCMKTS:DKILY) versus Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.7% of Eastman Kodak shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of Eastman Kodak shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Daikin Industries and Eastman Kodak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Daikin Industries alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daikin Industries 6.02% 9.53% 5.29% Eastman Kodak 1.06% 2.32% 0.76%

Risk & Volatility

Daikin Industries has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eastman Kodak has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daikin Industries $31.21 billion 1.09 $1.75 billion $0.64 18.09 Eastman Kodak $1.04 billion 0.52 $102.00 million ($0.10) -66.35

This table compares Daikin Industries and Eastman Kodak”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Daikin Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Eastman Kodak. Eastman Kodak is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daikin Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Daikin Industries beats Eastman Kodak on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daikin Industries

(Get Free Report)

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company’s air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases. The company’s chemical products comprising fluorocarbons, fluoroplastics, fluoroelastomers, fluoropaints, fluoro coating agents, semiconductor-etching products, water and oil repellent agents, pharmaceuticals and intermediates, and dry air suppliers. It also provides oil hydraulics products, including oil hydraulic pumps and valves, cooling equipment and systems, inverter-controlled pump motors, hydrostatic transmissions, and centralized lubrication units and systems; and defense products consisting of warheads, warhead parts for guided missiles, and home-use oxygen therapy equipment. In addition, the company offers after sales services. Daikin Industries,Ltd. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Eastman Kodak

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand. The Print segment provides digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions; press systems and components under the PROSPER brand name, as well as print inks and primers under the KODAK OPTIMAX, KODACHROME, and KODAK EKTACOLOR brand names; and PRINERGY, a workflow production software, which is used by customers to manage digital and conventional print content from file creation to output. This segment offers its products to commercial industries, including commercial print, direct mail, book publishing, newspapers and magazines, décor, and packaging/labels. The Advanced Materials and Chemicals segment engages in industrial film and chemicals, motion picture, advanced materials and functional printing, and IP licensing and analytical activities. This segment also comprises the Kodak Research Laboratories, which conducts research, develops new product or new business opportunities, and files patent applications for its inventions and innovations, as well as manages licensing of its intellectual property to third parties. The Brand segment engages in the licensing of Kodak brand to third parties. The company is also involved in the operation of Eastman Business Park, a technology center and industrial complex. It sells its products and services through direct sales, third party resellers, dealers, channel partners, and distributors. The company was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Daikin Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daikin Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.