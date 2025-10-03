Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) versus Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ:VIRC) Head-To-Head Survey

Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) and Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Dividends

Virco Manufacturing pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Man Wah pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Virco Manufacturing pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Virco Manufacturing has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Virco Manufacturing has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Man Wah has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virco Manufacturing $236.93 million 0.49 $21.64 million $0.87 8.51 Man Wah $2.17 billion 0.97 $264.63 million N/A N/A

This table compares Virco Manufacturing and Man Wah”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Man Wah has higher revenue and earnings than Virco Manufacturing.

Profitability

This table compares Virco Manufacturing and Man Wah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virco Manufacturing 5.74% 12.04% 6.85% Man Wah N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.0% of Virco Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of Virco Manufacturing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Virco Manufacturing and Man Wah, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virco Manufacturing 0 1 1 0 2.50 Man Wah 0 0 0 0 0.00

Virco Manufacturing currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 129.73%. Given Virco Manufacturing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Virco Manufacturing is more favorable than Man Wah.

Summary

Virco Manufacturing beats Man Wah on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virco Manufacturing

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs. It also provides activity, butcher block, folding, office, technology, and mobile tables; desks and workstations, and instructor media stations and towers; chair desks and combo units, tablet arm and caster units, mobile workstations, student desks, and returns and credenzas; and computer furniture solutions. In addition, the company provides administrative office furniture, including desks, returns, bookcases, and other items, as well as steel storage cabinets, wardrobe tower cabinets, file credenzas, and mobile pedestals; laboratory furniture comprising steel-based science tables, table bases, lab stools, and wood-frame science tables; mobile furniture, such as mobile tables, mobile cabinets, and mobile chairs for school settings and offices; and handling and storage equipment, and stackable storage trucks. It serves public and private educational institutions, charter schools, convention centers and arenas, hospitality providers, government facilities, and places of worship through its sales and support teams, and dealers' network. Virco Mfg. Corporation was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

About Man Wah

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers mattresses, smart furniture spare parts, and metal mechanism for recliners. The company is also involved in the production and sale of chairs and other products to railways, cinema chains, airlines, yachts, private clubs and other commercial customers; advertising and marketing of home furnishing products; property investment business; operation, leasing, and management of furniture malls; manufacturing and trading of bedding products, other furniture, and furniture components, as well as foam products; and research and production of smart drive machines and electric regulators. In addition, it offers property management, development, and leasing services; offshore sales, business consultancy, and back-office support services; business management, advertising, and design services; and marketing, logistics, and warehousing services. The company also operates hotel; and sells residential properties. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Fo Tan, Hong Kong. Man Wah Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Man Wah Investments Limited.

